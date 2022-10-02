Nazish Jahangir decks up in white ethnic wear with gold zari details

You can’t take your eyes off Nazish Jahangir in this stunning white ethnic wear. The actress looked stunning in this beautiful white long frock as she came out for the Friday ritual.

Nazish finished her ensemble with silver jewelry, a gold zari design, dupatta. Please also take a moment to see the magnificent pendant she was wearing. It just adds to the holiday spirit.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

Advertisement

Nazish, a fitness enthusiast and dietitian, chose to embrace the festive atmosphere and was photographed eating the Friday delicacy – modaks.

Aside from providing photos, she also gives individuals advice about humanity. The celebrity previously stated that people cannot appreciate others unless they can respect themselves.

Furthermore, she stated that people must demonstrate grace in order to remain kind in the face of adversity.

Throughout her remarkable career, the actor has proven her mettle in the drama industry, playing a variety of characters. Her work in superhit projects such as Berukhi and Bharosa has received favorable feedback.

Also Read Momal Sheikh wishes her brother Shahzad Sheikh ‘happy birthday’ Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh is renowned for her outstanding acting abilities. She...