Edition: English
Edition: English

New Adorable Pictures of Kiran Tabeir's Daughter and Family

Articles
New Adorable Pictures of Kiran Tabeir’s Daughter and Family

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani TV actress, model, and host who is best known for her supporting roles in Pakistani drama serials. She began her career as a TV host, and she also appeared on the popular reality show Desi Kuriyan on Digital tv. Now, Kiran Tabeir is known as a successful actress in the Pakistani drama industry. In recent years, her play Parizaad has brought her fame and success. She also became well-known after a Shiza & Fiza clip from a short tele play went viral.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

After being married for more than 10 years, the actress just recently became a mother. Well, Kiran loves every single second of being a mom. She puts up a lot of photos of her cute baby. This time, she has put up pictures of her family as well. Her sister was also there to see her family and to see her daughter. Kiran took a picture with her sister, brother-in-law, and daughter last week.

