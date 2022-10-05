New cute video of Fizza Ali’s daughter Faraal melts hearts

Fiza Ali has demonstrated her talent in both the acting and modelling industries. She has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry with her flawless acting abilities and stunning appearance.

The Mehndi actress is a true winner in the world of glitz and glamour, having portrayed a variety of characters onscreen.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

However, this time it’s her lovely daughter Faraal who has won hearts with her charming request for assistance in planning her mother’s birthday.

Ali is a Pakistani model and actress. She began her career in 1999 as a model and turned to acting in 2003 with the acclaimed drama series Mehndi.

Also Read Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel Zarnish Khan's latest reel video is getting a lot of attention on...