New web series signed up for Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar

Saba Qamar
Saba Qamar is the queen of Lollywood who has perfected the skill...
Lahore is now the location of production for the future web series that will be available on an OTT platform. Owais Khan is the director of the series.
Despite the fact that the specifics of the series have been kept under wraps, our insider claims that the series will have a political overarching theme.
Ainy Jaffri and Shayan Khan are two more notable actors that are part of the stellar cast.
The most recent development involves Mikaal Zulfiqar sharing his very first peek from Mandi.
In the web series, he will play the role of Rana, which is one of the main characters.
