Nida and Yasir’s vlog cleaning the house goes viral

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are a very well-known celebrity couple. They have three beautiful grown children and are one of the most loved and admired couples in the business. Both of them are very entertaining people, and they give their fans fun videos and pictures.

Well, Nida and Yasir have great chemistry, which their fans love because they are both attractive and full of life. Both the anchor and the actor love to tell their fans about what’s going on in their lives. Fans are looking forward to family events.

This time, the couple shared a very unique vlog that showed them cleaning the house. Well, the couple decided to clean their house thoroughly and did a great job of it. Yasir cleaned the kitchen and bathroom, and Nida mopped and cleaned the floors.

Also Read Momal Sheikh wishes her brother Shahzad Sheikh ‘happy birthday’ Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh is renowned for her outstanding acting abilities. She...