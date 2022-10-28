Advertisement
Edition: English
Nimra Asad enjoys time with spouse Asad Pervaiz and kid Azlaan in lovely unseen PIC

Articles
  • Nowadays, it appears much simpler to become an instant celebrity thanks to social media
  • The youthful population in Asian nations likes to be social media stars instead of going to school, and this tendency is spreading quickly in many regions
  • And as a result, today’s youth are actively showcasing their talents on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok
Today’s topic is focused on Nimra and Asad in particular. By getting married at age 18, Nimra and Asad started a new custom in Pakistan. Because they both thought that getting nikkahfied is preferable if we are in a romantic relationship and our religion, Islam, permits it. And because of this, they both hurried to get married and cultivated their love.

Even though Nimra and Asad are married, they still continue to study. Asad, on the other hand, has also set up his own YouTube account where he posts his daily films. Millions of people follow Nimra and Asad, and they are adored for their material. Asad once said that he currently makes all of his money through YouTube, which is why he keeps busy enough to support his family.

 

Thankfully, Asad and Nimra had a son a few months ago, who they named Azlaan. Asad claimed that while he was still a youngster, Allah had given him a child as a gift. When Nida Yasir invited the young couple to appear on her morning show, Asad and Nimra’s prominence increased. Both of them added that individuals in love should take the initiative to get married while they were present.

If you guys are interested in seeing images of Asad, Nimra, and their child, look below.

Nimra Asad spends quality time with husband Asad Pervaiz and son Azlaan in adorable unseen PIC

Nimra Asad spends quality time with husband Asad Pervaiz and son Azlaan in adorable unseen PIC

Nimra Asad spends quality time with husband Asad Pervaiz and son Azlaan in adorable unseen PIC

Nimra Asad spends quality time with husband Asad Pervaiz and son Azlaan in adorable unseen PIC

Next Story