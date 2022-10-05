Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad release a new video

Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad are both very talented actresses who work in Pakistan’s entertainment business.

In addition to making magic with their performances, they also make fans laugh with what they do when they’re not on screen. The beautiful women like to hang out with people, as their latest video shows.

The Aye Musht e Khaak actress posted a cute video on Instagram of her and Sania trying to figure out who ruined the Urdu language.

The two have funny accents like people from Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar. In the end, they both laugh so hard they cry.

Fans have given the clip a lot of likes because it made them laugh. They think the actresses’ funny video is great.

Khan made a name for herself at work by giving great performances in movies like Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Bhool, Meherbaan, Uraan, and Khoob Seerat.

