Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life

Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life

Articles
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life

Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life

Advertisement

Noor Bukhari has been in the business for a long time. We have seen her career go through many ups and downs and changes. According to her legal papers, Noor’s real name is Sara, but her family used to call her Sonia, which is her nickname. Astrology told her that Noor was a lucky name to use as a screen name.

Noor Bukhari was a well-known face in her time because she worked in Lollywood. The rivalries and professional jealousies of Old Hollywood are well known. At that time, actresses used to try to get each other fired from their roles. There were also stories about black magic, and the industry had camps where the same people worked all the time.

Noor told GNN in an interview that she, too, has been a victim of professional jealousy. Someone even tried to kill her once by paying a light man on the set of a movie she was working on. When she was sitting under the light, someone pushed it on her. Her father, who was also in the business, knew that things like this could happen and saved her at the last minute.

Also Read

Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed
Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed

Adnan Syed spent 23 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story