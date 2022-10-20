Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life

Noor Bukhari has been in the business for a long time. We have seen her career go through many ups and downs and changes. According to her legal papers, Noor’s real name is Sara, but her family used to call her Sonia, which is her nickname. Astrology told her that Noor was a lucky name to use as a screen name.

Noor Bukhari was a well-known face in her time because she worked in Lollywood. The rivalries and professional jealousies of Old Hollywood are well known. At that time, actresses used to try to get each other fired from their roles. There were also stories about black magic, and the industry had camps where the same people worked all the time.

Noor told GNN in an interview that she, too, has been a victim of professional jealousy. Someone even tried to kill her once by paying a light man on the set of a movie she was working on. When she was sitting under the light, someone pushed it on her. Her father, who was also in the business, knew that things like this could happen and saved her at the last minute.