Punjabi banger ‘Mera Naam’ features Hira Mani

After surprising fans with their version of “Neray Neray Vas” in Coke Studio 14, Soch the Band is back with a heartbreak song you can almost dance to.

The song’s music video, called “Mera Naam,” came out on Saturday. It features none other than Hira Mani, as well as YouTuber Rahim Pardesi and model Aimal Khan. The video, which was directed by Adnan Kandhar, is about what happens when you take healthy relationships for granted in order to get more money. The song is a Punjabi banger with a drop that will kill you.

Mani says no to Pardesi’s proposal because he can’t “afford” her. This is how the music video starts. She is then seen with another man, Khan, at a party where Soch the Band plays Mera Naam live and where she is with Khan.

Pardesi, a person Mani used to like, is working at the event. She is surprised to see him, so she drops a drink on her dress and runs to the bathroom. In the next scene, her new boyfriend makes fun of her for being messy instead of helping her clean up. Then we see him leave Mani on the dance floor to dance with other women, and when he finally grabs her, he messes up her hair and makeup before grabbing another woman.

Their relationship is clearly one-sided, and even though Mani is always dressed to the nines and her new partner can pay for her lifestyle, he can’t be loyal to her. She is then seen sitting alone on a staircase, looking very sad, as Pardesi walks up to her to make things worse. He tells her that he had always thought he would die without her and that she would live well without him, but neither of those things happened. He then follows his new partner in their car.

Mera Naam is slowly getting more listeners in both Pakistan and India. Many people from across the border have commented on YouTube about how powerful it is. The band wrote and made the song, which has more than 36,000 views on YouTube.

