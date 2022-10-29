Reaction to Feroze Khan’s New YouTube Channel Is Negative

Advertisement
  • For the past month or two, Feroze Khan has been in the headlines every day
  • The actor filed for divorce, and shortly after, his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan said in a statement that she had endured physical and mental abuse during their marriage
  • She no longer wanted her children to grow up believing it was the proper behaviour
Later, Geo News disclosed in an article the proof of physical abuse; the evidence, which also included photos, was then presented in court. At this point, members of the business began writing messages in support of Syeda Aliza Sultan, and Feroze Khan received a great deal of criticism. People in the audience who weren’t Feroze Khan’s ardent supporters began criticising him as well, and some even asked for a television ban. Since then, Feroze has released a written statement refuting the accusations as well as photographs, videos, and cryptic messages on his social media accounts of him riding horses. With cryptic posts, Feroze’s sisters are also encouraging him. Feroze Khan posted a photo of himself using a laptop, with the comment “Sabar” and a sly emoji.

Feroze Khan Gets Criticism After Launching YouTube Channel

Feroze Khan has started a YouTube channel that he has given the name F K.

Over 6000 people have already subscribed to his channel. People attacked him for his behaviour and for starting a YouTube channel at the same time. Others believed that he would require it in the future because he won’t be able to get employment in the sector.

