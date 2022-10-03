Advertisement
Saba Qamar looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures

Articles
  • Saba took to Instagram to share her latest pictures with her fans.
  • Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movie Ghabrana Nahi Hai
  • She wrote Eyes are like autobiographies. One look can tell entire histories.
Saba Qamar is a stunning Pakistani actress who is also incredibly industrious and skilled. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people. Her followers want to see her in front of the camera. Her latest successful dramas are proof that she is one of Pakistan’s most popular and adored actors.

She took to Instagram to share her latest pictures with her fans and show off her great style with minimal jewellery and a flashy clutch. In the captions, Saba wrote, “Eyes are like autobiographies. One look can tell entire histories.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, Unbiyaanable, Dastaan, Pani and many more.

Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She received appreciation as well for her most recent play, Fraud.

