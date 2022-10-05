Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal’s relationship started out with a very bad public reputation. Since then, the couple has been going strong, and their love and explanations have been accepted by everyone.

So, all of their fans were thrilled when Shahroz’s famous father, Behroze Sabzwari, said on live TV that he was going to be a grandfather again because Sadaf and Shahroz were going to have their first child together. The beautiful name Zehra came from the fact that she was born in Muharram.

Baby Zehra has her own style, and everyone is impressed by her beautiful smiles and all-white outfits. Sadaf Kanwal mostly dresses her daughter in white, which makes her look like a doll. All the stars, from the Wajahats to Saba Faisal’s family to Sadaf Kanwal’s fashion friends, have been coming to meet little Zehra Sabzwari, who is now a star in her own right. She has been getting lots of love from her older sister Nooreh and the friends and coworkers of her parents.

