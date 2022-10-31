Saheefa Jabbar Breaks Her silence against spectulation

Saheefa jabbar disowning the false alleged

Saheefa jabbar posted a statement about her marital status

Actress herself posted a picture and shows her relationship.

Model-turned-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has stood against speculation regarding her separation from her husband Khawaja Khizer on Instagram.

On Saturday, she shared a photo of the couple in an embrace and wrote how her beutiful relationship is working do far , “Alhamdulillah, things are greater than ever, it’s just [that] we choose to keep our relationship very private. He has gone to Canada for his studies and I am in Pakistan waiting for my visa to come” and she further stated that “long distance isn’t bothering us much.”

Secondly she mentioned and explained how things and situation have been handled. And said she added that she is not getting his tattoo removed ““Since so many of you asked as well, we have always been pretty mature with our relationship, our collective goals are so big that we don’t mind the long distance. Yes, we have our lows but he has found some great classmates who helps him with his anxiety and in Pakistan, I have kept myself busy with work so we are doing pretty fine. I wish him nothing but success and health (not getting his tattoo removed).”

So the Actress herself disowned all the false allegation against her divorce rumors.

