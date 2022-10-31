Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saheefa Jabbar Breaks Her silence against spectulation

Saheefa Jabbar Breaks Her silence against spectulation

Articles
Advertisement
Saheefa Jabbar Breaks Her silence against spectulation

Saheefa Jabbar Breaks Her silence against spectulation

Advertisement
  • Saheefa jabbar disowning the false alleged
  • Saheefa jabbar posted a statement about her marital status
  • Actress herself posted a picture and shows her relationship.
Advertisement

Model-turned-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has stood against speculation regarding her separation from her husband Khawaja Khizer on Instagram.

On Saturday, she shared a photo of the couple in an embrace and wrote how her beutiful relationship is working do far , “Alhamdulillah, things are greater than ever, it’s just [that] we choose to keep our relationship very private. He has gone to Canada for his studies and I am in Pakistan waiting for my visa to come”  and she further stated that “long distance isn’t bothering us much.”

Secondly she mentioned and explained how things and situation have been handled. And said she added that she is not getting his tattoo removed  ““Since so many of you asked as well, we have always been pretty mature with our relationship, our collective goals are so big that we don’t mind the long distance. Yes, we have our lows but he has found some great classmates who helps him with his anxiety and in Pakistan, I have kept myself busy with work so we are doing pretty fine. I wish him nothing but success and health (not getting his tattoo removed).”

So the Actress herself disowned all the false allegation against her divorce rumors.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

WATCH: Saheefa Jabbar shares her tattoo removal video
WATCH: Saheefa Jabbar shares her tattoo removal video

Saheefa Jabbar is a Pakistani model turned actress who belongs to a Pashto family...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Shaheen Shah Afridi nikkah videos with Shahid Afridi’s daughter
Shaheen Shah Afridi nikkah videos with Shahid Afridi’s daughter
Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exhibit true couple goals
Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exhibit true couple goals
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story