Sajjad Ali funfilled music video goes viral

Sajjad Ali, a famous singer from Pakistan who is known all over the world, is in the news for all the right reasons. The legendary singer, who has made a lot of great music and classics, made a funny joke about the power outage crisis the country is facing right now.

With his usual bubbly personality, the Lagaya Dil singer struck a chord or two with a song that showed he cared about the people who were going without power a lot.

He went on Instagram to talk about how he felt about what was going on and posted a song that went viral on social media.

The song, which only has two verses and a catchy beat, spread like wildfire on the internet and made people make a lot of memes. The two-versed song was made with the help of another famous Pakistani singer, Nouman Javaid. Both netizens and critics like the song, which has been called a “masterpiece.”

The verses of the song, “Light Aandi Ae, Light Jaandi Ae,” are sung in Punjabi and are followed by rhythmic claps while the guitarist Hassan Mehdi Pervaiz strums to add a beat or two.

For those who don’t know, Ali is a skilled singer who helped pave the way for music in Pakistan in the years to come. Tamasha, Lagaya Dil, Ravi, Barish, DOST, Sanwar De, Intezar, Qarar, and Aatish are some of his recent works.