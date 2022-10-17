Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajjad Ali funfilled music video goes viral

Sajjad Ali funfilled music video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Sajjad Ali funfilled music video goes viral

Sajjad Ali funfilled music video goes viral

Advertisement

Sajjad Ali, a famous singer from Pakistan who is known all over the world, is in the news for all the right reasons. The legendary singer, who has made a lot of great music and classics, made a funny joke about the power outage crisis the country is facing right now.

With his usual bubbly personality, the Lagaya Dil singer struck a chord or two with a song that showed he cared about the people who were going without power a lot.

He went on Instagram to talk about how he felt about what was going on and posted a song that went viral on social media.

The song, which only has two verses and a catchy beat, spread like wildfire on the internet and made people make a lot of memes. The two-versed song was made with the help of another famous Pakistani singer, Nouman Javaid. Both netizens and critics like the song, which has been called a “masterpiece.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

The verses of the song, “Light Aandi Ae, Light Jaandi Ae,” are sung in Punjabi and are followed by rhythmic claps while the guitarist Hassan Mehdi Pervaiz strums to add a beat or two.

For those who don’t know, Ali is a skilled singer who helped pave the way for music in Pakistan in the years to come. Tamasha, Lagaya Dil, Ravi, Barish, DOST, Sanwar De, Intezar, Qarar, and Aatish are some of his recent works.

Also Read

Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos
Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos

Neelum Muneer is a talented Pakistani actor who has established herself in...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story