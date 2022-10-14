Netizens criticizes Babar Azam for his acting in advertisement
Famous TV actress Sana Fakhar, gained national fame as Seema in the drama serial Zakham. actress is quite open about her personal life on social media. The gorgeous beauty has been in a relationship with Fakhar Jaffery for about 14 years. And the two often post some fantastic photos outlining the main goals of the couple and their relationship.
Netizens are speculating that Sana Fakhar has broken up after her most recent post on Instagram. Sana has written “Breakups hurt but sometimes breaking a relationship is so mandatory to save yourself to break so much. With all the respect me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path. It’s heartbreaking but.. I strongly believe that god has better plans for both of us, All the best FAKHAR Jaffri” in a picture that she has shared in her story.
Sana acknowledged that divorce is painful and that she had experienced both highs and lows in her life with her spouse, but she wished Fakahr Jaffri all the best as they both move on.
