Sanam Jung’s daughter Alaya’s annual swimming pictures

Sanam Jung is a Pakistani TV actress and host who is very cute. She started out as a VJ, but then she moved on to acting. Sanam has been in a lot of drama series, like Dil E Muztar and Mere Humdam Mere Dost.

Sanam Jung is happily married to Qassam Jafferi, and the two of them have a cute little girl named Alaya. Sanam Jung shows her daughter Alaya the cute pictures she takes. Fans of Sanam loved seeing pictures of her with Alaya.

Yesterday, Sanam Jung showed her family pictures from the annual swimming competition at Alaya. Well, the winner is the cute child of Sanam and Qassam. Everyone in Sanam’s family came to cheer on baby Alaya. Anum Jung also posted photos from the day.