Sanam Saeed opens up against ruthless killing of women

Actress Sanam Saeed recently used Instagram to tell women to keep speaking out against murder, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and domestic violence.

Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was killed because she wore her hijab wrong, is the latest hashtag calling for justice for a brutal murder that shouldn’t have happened. The list of women who have been killed for patriarchal reasons is long. The people who abused Sara Inam, Noor Mukadam, and Zainab, as well as many other women whose names don’t usually make the news, are still alive.

In Saeed’s story, there was a poster with a woman in a variety of clothes, from western to eastern to a full burka, and a child in a school uniform. The background of the poster was covered with words like “misogyny,” “murder,” “emotional abuse,” “rape,” “child abuse,” “sexual assault,” “moral police,” “victim blaming,” “harassment,” and “honour killing.”

The actor from Cake brought up these points to show that what happened to these women shows that it doesn’t matter if a woman is married or single, what she’s wearing, or how old she is—she is the only target. She wrote, “We’re just not as safe as women anywhere.”

Advertisement

Saeed added that it’s never the woman’s fault and said, “We’re targeted for what we wear, what we stand for, what we look like, what we sound like, who we’re with, where we go, and the list goes on and on.” Disgusting. Women can’t thrive anywhere in the world because of how society treats them.

But she told her followers not to let this make them feel bad and to keep fighting against unfairness. “But we’re not keeping quiet about it! “Keep your voices up,” her note said.

Saeed’s last job was in the web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, which aired on Zee5 in 2021. We don’t know much about this project yet, but we do know that Saeed and Fawad Khan, who played her on-screen husband in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, will work together again in a yet-to-be-named Asim Abbassi-directed series. No date for the release has been set yet.

Khan and Saeed will also be in the upcoming movie Aan, which also stars Zara Noor Abbas as the main character. Haseeb Hasan is in charge of making the movie, and Umera Ahmed, who also wrote the drama series Alif, wrote the script.

Also Read