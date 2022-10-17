Atif Aslam is one of the most famous people in Pakistan, South Asia, and the whole world. People all over the subcontinent love him because of how magical his voice is. The music and voice of Atif are very popular. Even though Pakistan and India are going through another political rough patch, which led India to ban Pakistani artists from working there, Atif Aslam is still a phenomenon, and his fans on the other side of the border still miss him and go crazy over his performances and new music.

The Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday party took place in Dubai. Maheep Kapoor, the actor’s wife, is now a reality TV star with a show on Netflix. She was at the birthday party with the rest of the Kapoor family and other Indian celebrities, including our own Saia Mirza.

Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana were also guests at the Bollywood star’s star-studded birthday party, where they were seen mingling with many other Bollywood stars. Atif looked like his usual self while Sara always looked gorgeous in a kaftan. Here are some pictures of Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana from the birthday party of Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai.