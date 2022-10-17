Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sara Bharwana & Atif Aslam celebrating Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday in Dubai

Sara Bharwana & Atif Aslam celebrating Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday in Dubai

Articles
Advertisement
Sara Bharwana & Atif Aslam celebrating Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday in Dubai
Advertisement

Atif Aslam is one of the most famous people in Pakistan, South Asia, and the whole world. People all over the subcontinent love him because of how magical his voice is. The music and voice of Atif are very popular. Even though Pakistan and India are going through another political rough patch, which led India to ban Pakistani artists from working there, Atif Aslam is still a phenomenon, and his fans on the other side of the border still miss him and go crazy over his performances and new music.

The Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday party took place in Dubai. Maheep Kapoor, the actor’s wife, is now a reality TV star with a show on Netflix. She was at the birthday party with the rest of the Kapoor family and other Indian celebrities, including our own Saia Mirza.

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Advertisement

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Advertisement

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam And Sara Bharwana Attend Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday In Dubai

Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana were also guests at the Bollywood star’s star-studded birthday party, where they were seen mingling with many other Bollywood stars. Atif looked like his usual self while Sara always looked gorgeous in a kaftan. Here are some pictures of Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana from the birthday party of Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai.

Also Read

Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos
Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos

Neelum Muneer is a talented Pakistani actor who has established herself in...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday 
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday 
Rekha looks stunning in a white saree at a film event
Rekha looks stunning in a white saree at a film event
Kylie Jenner unveils son's name and face in new photo
Kylie Jenner unveils son's name and face in new photo
Sapthami makes her Bollywood debut in Kannada film
Sapthami makes her Bollywood debut in Kannada film
Jeremy Renner says broken bones from snowplow accident will heal and strengthen
Jeremy Renner says broken bones from snowplow accident will heal and strengthen
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story