Sarah Khan is a beloved actress not just for her powerful performances and excellent screenplay selections, but also for how she has always portrayed herself personally and has always been modest. People have been following the couple’s lovely journey of love and affection since since Sarah Khan announced her engagement to Falak Shabbir on the day of their engagement and Mayoun.

From the stunning wedding photographs that resulted from their fairytale wedding to the new era of their lives when they became parents, fans have followed the couple’s journey and gave them their best wishes and blessings at every turn. Last year, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Alyana Falak, and the child has been developing before our eyes. Alyana is now a big girl as she turns one, and here are some photos of Sarah’s trip that she shared on her daughter’s special day.

Today, when baby Alyana Falak turns one, Sarah Khan also penned a lovely birthday wish for her:

“Happy First Birthday my Alyana! You’re the reason I want to live hundred years so I can protect you, love you and take care of you. Allah Talah hamesha apnay hifzo aman mein rakhay. Amen. 💕” Advertisement

