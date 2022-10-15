Shahveer Jafry & Ayesha Beig’s lively trip to Turkey

In Pakistan, there are a lot of famous YouTubers who became famous overnight and are now also known as celebrities. Yes, today we’re going to talk about Shahveer Jafry, a well-known Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber. Shahveer doesn’t need an introduction, since his YouTube videos have made him famous.

In the year 2022, well-known Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry turned 28 years old. In 2022, he married Ayesha Beig, a fashion and Instagram blogger. This was the start of his married life. Both of them got married in Lahore, and it was a big deal. Zaid Ali T, Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, and other well-known people from Pakistan were also at Shahveer Jafry’s wedding.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

Advertisement

But in today’s article, we’ll look at some beautiful photos that are going viral of famous Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry romancing his wife in Turkey. Both the husband and the wife have clearly fallen in love with each other. But when people saw these pictures, they told Shahveer that it would be better if he kept his love life to himself.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

Advertisement

Shahveer Jafry has become so well-known that he has also acted in a Pakistani movie and sung a song. One of the cool things about this guy is that he makes YouTube videos that the whole family can watch and laugh at together. On the other hand, Shahveer’s whole family, not just him, has YouTube channels that a lot of people watch.

Also Read Shahveer Jafry attends a family wedding together with his wife; see photos Shahveer Jafry used to be a YouTuber, but now he acts. We've...