Shaveer Jafry spends affectionate moments with his wife Ayesha

The Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha keep their fans and followers on their toes with a multitude of PDA-filled Instagram posts and engaging vlogs on YouTube

Jafry rose to fame after uploading videos of himself playing video games on YouTube

Jafry later went on to become an actor

While Jafry and his wife continue to set the bar for what it means to be a great pair, internet users continue to shower their affection on the newlyweds.

Ayesha just recently uploaded yet another reel on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral across the internet. The social media influencer provided a sneak peek for her audience into the lavish and royal lifestyle she shares with her spouse Jafry.

Along with Ayesha, the actor from Baarwan Khiladi was spotted vacationing in a variety of far-flung locales, where they appeared to be having the time of their lives while taking in the breathtaking scenery of their surroundings. The couple’s millions of fans have offered up countless well-wishes and prayers in the hopes that they would continue to have a joyful relationship.

This year, the pair exchanged vows in a ceremony that attracted a lot of attention.

