Shaveer Jafry spends affectionate moments with his wife Ayesha

Shahveer Jafry & Ayesha Beig’s lively trip to Turkey
While Jafry and his wife continue to set the bar for what it means to be a great pair, internet users continue to shower their affection on the newlyweds.
Ayesha just recently uploaded yet another reel on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral across the internet. The social media influencer provided a sneak peek for her audience into the lavish and royal lifestyle she shares with her spouse Jafry.
Along with Ayesha, the actor from Baarwan Khiladi was spotted vacationing in a variety of far-flung locales, where they appeared to be having the time of their lives while taking in the breathtaking scenery of their surroundings. The couple’s millions of fans have offered up countless well-wishes and prayers in the hopes that they would continue to have a joyful relationship.
This year, the pair exchanged vows in a ceremony that attracted a lot of attention.
