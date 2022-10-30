Skydiving video of Tiktoker Areeka Haq stunned fans

Areeka Haq, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity and social media sensation, released a skydiving video from Dubai.

Areeka Haq, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity and social media sensation, released a skydiving video from Dubai, and it goes without saying that she is having the ultimate adrenaline rush.

The beauty, who has over 3.6 million Instagram followers, routinely posts gorgeous pictures and reels, offering fans a window into her affluent existence.

Haq is currently in Dubai, a worldwide city on the Arabian Peninsula, seeking new adventures.

She stated in the caption, “Aur mein yhan AASMAN ki unchaiyon mein😁🧡,” calling extreme sports a terrific experience.

Take a look:

The image and clips have received positive feedback from social media users and are making the rounds on the internet.

Areeka Haq is a well-known TikTok with 10.7 million followers on short video platforms; she participated in Asim Azhar’s music video and was nominated for best TikTok in the PISA awards last year.

