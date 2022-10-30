Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Skydiving video of Tiktoker Areeka Haq stunned fans

Skydiving video of Tiktoker Areeka Haq stunned fans

Articles
Advertisement
Skydiving video of Tiktoker Areeka Haq stunned fans

Skydiving video of Tiktoker Areeka Haq stunned fans

Advertisement
  • Areeka Haq, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity and social media sensation, released a skydiving video from Dubai.
  • Haq is currently in Dubai, a worldwide city on the Arabian Peninsula, seeking new adventures.
  • She has over 3.6 million Instagram followers and routinely posts gorgeous pictures and reels.
Advertisement

Areeka Haq, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity and social media sensation, released a skydiving video from Dubai, and it goes without saying that she is having the ultimate adrenaline rush.

The beauty, who has over 3.6 million Instagram followers, routinely posts gorgeous pictures and reels, offering fans a window into her affluent existence.

Haq is currently in Dubai, a worldwide city on the Arabian Peninsula, seeking new adventures.

She stated in the caption, “Aur mein yhan AASMAN ki unchaiyon mein😁🧡,” calling extreme sports a terrific experience.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Areeka Haq (@areeka__haq)

The image and clips have received positive feedback from social media users and are making the rounds on the internet.

Areeka Haq is a well-known TikTok with 10.7 million followers on short video platforms; she participated in Asim Azhar’s music video and was nominated for best TikTok in the PISA awards last year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Aiman Khan, Areeka Haq & Jannat Mirza slay in similar outfits; Who do you think wore it better?
Aiman Khan, Areeka Haq & Jannat Mirza slay in similar outfits; Who do you think wore it better?

Now a days, wearing matching outfits is usually uncommon. But spotting celebrities...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story