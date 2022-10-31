Sonya Hussyn takes legal action against Urwa Hocane.

Sonya hussyn files a legal case agianst urwa hocane

For not paying her contractual dues in time

5 million rupees case has been filed against the producer of Movie Tich Botton

Actor Sonya Hussyn has publicly filed a case against her producer of the movie Urwa Hocane a legal notice due to a “breach in contract” whereby she haven’t paid sonya’s contractual dues in the associated frame of time for the movie TichBotton.

In the legal notice, the Azaadi star’s legal team addressed the matter by reminding Urwa that she “entered into contractual relations” with their client. “Under express terms and conditions”, which she sign to pay after certain time after completion of shoot, which began on February 2, 2020 and ended on June 5, the same year.

The notice clearly states that even though Sonya performed her part of the contract which was mentioned “in abnormal circumstances” such as the outbreak of Covid-19, she was not then even paid her contractual dues “despite repeated requests and reminders” on that note Urwa hocane is held accountable for the “breach in contract”.

