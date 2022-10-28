The dispute over who killed Arshad Sharif is causing a lot of people to suffer

However, this topic is still a mystery, and it is also becoming politically charged in Pakistan as people level allegations at one another

Arshad Sharif, of course, did not want to leave Pakistan, but out of necessity he had to flee and seek safety in other nations

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on social media that there may be two people responsible for killing Arshad Sharif, one of them is PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the other is ARY Chairman Salman Iqbal. I could be mistaken, but the interior minister named these two persons in one of his analyses, which confirms what I already suspected. However, the current administration established a legal commission to look into Arshad Sharif’s murderers. And the public will soon be given access to its report.

Many people are unaware that Salman Iqbal, the chairman of the ARY group and Karachi Kings, has been married twice. Additionally, the two of his spouses each have their own home and children. Today, we’re going to discuss about Salman Iqbal’s second wife, Sonya Khan. She is also connected to the entertainment business and frequently appears on television. And Salman Iqbal loves Sonya, his second wife, and the two of them have a daughter.

However, in the piece that follows, we will learn that Salman Iqbal’s second wife, Sonya Khan, posted a picture of Arshad Sharif on Instagram in which Arshad Sharif is pictured standing beside ARY Chairman Salman Iqbal. She wrote in her Instagram post, “Arshad, you will be sorely missed and will undoubtedly be a huge loss for Pakistan.” Yes, for the past eight years, Arshad Sharif has been connected to the ARY news channel. He used to work there, and the news channel also aired his programme Power Play.

