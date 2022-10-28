Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonya Khan, Salman Iqbal’s second wife, shares a picture with Arshad Sharif

Sonya Khan, Salman Iqbal’s second wife, shares a picture with Arshad Sharif

Articles
Advertisement
Sonya Khan, Salman Iqbal’s second wife, shares a picture with Arshad Sharif

Sonya Khan, Salman Iqbal’s second wife, shares a picture with Arshad Sharif

Advertisement
  • The dispute over who killed Arshad Sharif is causing a lot of people to suffer
  • However, this topic is still a mystery, and it is also becoming politically charged in Pakistan as people level allegations at one another
  • Arshad Sharif, of course, did not want to leave Pakistan, but out of necessity he had to flee and seek safety in other nations
Advertisement

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on social media that there may be two people responsible for killing Arshad Sharif, one of them is PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the other is ARY Chairman Salman Iqbal. I could be mistaken, but the interior minister named these two persons in one of his analyses, which confirms what I already suspected. However, the current administration established a legal commission to look into Arshad Sharif’s murderers. And the public will soon be given access to its report.

Many people are unaware that Salman Iqbal, the chairman of the ARY group and Karachi Kings, has been married twice. Additionally, the two of his spouses each have their own home and children. Today, we’re going to discuss about Salman Iqbal’s second wife, Sonya Khan. She is also connected to the entertainment business and frequently appears on television. And Salman Iqbal loves Sonya, his second wife, and the two of them have a daughter.

However, in the piece that follows, we will learn that Salman Iqbal’s second wife, Sonya Khan, posted a picture of Arshad Sharif on Instagram in which Arshad Sharif is pictured standing beside ARY Chairman Salman Iqbal. She wrote in her Instagram post, “Arshad, you will be sorely missed and will undoubtedly be a huge loss for Pakistan.” Yes, for the past eight years, Arshad Sharif has been connected to the ARY news channel. He used to work there, and the news channel also aired his programme Power Play.

Click the video link below to watch Sonya Khan’s Instagram post if you’d like to as well.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonya Khan (@khan_sonya)

Advertisement

Also Read

Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid tribute journalist Arshad Sharif
Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid tribute journalist Arshad Sharif

Mariyam Nafees posted a video of people laying rosepetals outside late Arshad...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Meera Talks openly about her fights with Reema and Mahira
Meera Talks openly about her fights with Reema and Mahira
Mahira Khan shared her unseen vintage pictures
Mahira Khan shared her unseen vintage pictures
Shaheen Afridi's first glimpse of dholki night
Shaheen Afridi's first glimpse of dholki night
Sham Idrees & Froggy On Break Makes People Think It Is A Prank
Sham Idrees & Froggy On Break Makes People Think It Is A Prank
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story