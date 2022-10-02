Srha Asgr video with husband will leave you in complete awe

Srha Asghar is a versatile actor that portrays a variety of roles in her projects. Her hit ventures are Khoat, Waada, Waada, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Amanat, and Ek Sitam Aur. Srha Asgr enjoying her real-life moments with her husband Umer Murtaza in quite an unusual, yet sweet way.

The actress has been giving glimpses on her social media handle and she once again shared another reel from her married life. In the video, she can be seen getting ready and moving toward the camera while her husband shoots her mini getting ready vlog as she captioned it, “Who else can relate?? 😂

Ghar ka zaati photographer. . At the end of the short clip, the actress is seen giving a close-up shot and we bet it will leave you in complete awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

It’s important to know that Srha Asghar will marry Umer Murtaza in December 2020. She posted a video to say that she and her partner were going to have their first child. With a million Instagram followers, she uses the platform to share photographs of herself, her family, and her professional pursuits.

