Srha Ashghar spoke out about being fat-shaming

Srha Asghar is pretty new to the Pakistani drama scene, but she is a great actress and a great addition. The dramas Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Bebaak are Srha’s most well-known works. Her play Bebak got a lot of praise from people. Ek Jhooti Love Story is another film that Srha Asghar has worked on. Umer Murtaza is a happy husband to Srha Ashghar.

Srha Ashghar was overweight when she was a teenager. She lost weight by doing an amazing and hard core workout, which led to a remarkable change.

Srha Ashghar recently talked about the time when she was fat and people made fun of her body. Srha said this about her upcoming role in the show “Oye Moti”: “When I was fat, people used to shame my body, and I had to deal with it. I remember when I posted my picture on Orkut, a girl pointed an arrow at my fat and belly. It hurt me so much at the time that I thought about it for seven years. We should accept people as they are, why can’t we accept them with their flaws? We should think about ourselves. Everyone has problems, and they should be accepted, embraced, and talked about.

Check out the video;

