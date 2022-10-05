Stunning photos from Aiza Awan’s trip to Europe goes viral

PARIS – Aiza Awan, a famous actress from Pakistan, recently took a trip to Europe. While there, she took some beautiful pictures of herself enjoying the scenery and giving her fans travel goals.

The Faryaad actor took pictures of her celebrating in Ibiza and France. She also took pictures of herself having a good time in Paris.

In another picture, she posed in front of the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church in Spain, the Baslica I Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Famlia.

“Barcelona is Gaudí’s” the actor captioned her Instagram post.

People on social media liked the clicks thousands of times and said nice things about how she looked in their comments.

Aiza has shown how talented she is in the local drama scene. She started out with the hit show Zard Zamano Ka Sawera and has since been in other shows like Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

