Sumbul Iqbal Khan embraces the trend in a perfect chic look

Sumbul Iqbal Khan often sets fashion goals for her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her recent photoshoot. If you are tired of heavyweight embroideries in your ethnic wardrobe, take cues from Sumbul Iqbal’s ensemble where she dons comfortable ethnic wear.

The actress has been posting a bunch of photos lately wearing ethnic clothing. The actress’s fashion outings, which have included layered salwar kameez and distinctive sarees, deserve praise. Sumbul’s traditional attire, which can be worn on special occasions, belongs in every Pakistani girl’s desi wardrobe. Sumbul Iqbal’s two-piece matching dress outfit was a rich shade of fuchsia.

The neckline of the Kurti had silver detailings. Her attire was constructed of silk weave brocade, and the simple straight trousers gave it a beautiful appearance. The actress decided to wear her hair deadly straight and went for delicate gold eyes.

Tap to view her beautiful chic look;

She is seen striking different poses wearing a traditional suit along with a dupatta. Sumbul Iqbal styled her ethnic wear with delicate jewelry, and a pair of gold studs, and her make-up is also on point. Sharing the Instagram pictures, she captioned them with a red rose emoji, “🌹.”

Besides her captivating acting skills, her ethnic style is also impeccable. From shararas to Kurtis, the actress is a style icon for women looking to try breezy ethnic wear in the scorching heat.

