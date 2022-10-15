Advertisement
Syed Jibran urges distributors of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to resolve issues

Articles
Syed Jibran urges distributors of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

The Legend of Maula Jatt by Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat has gotten a lot of attention from moviegoers and people in the entertainment industry, both for the quality of the movie and for the fact that it is only showing at some theatres and not at Cinepax or Nueplex. Taking all of this into account, actor Syed Jibran called it a “deadlock” and said that the distributor’s request to raise ticket prices for a bigger share was “very foolish” and a bad move.

Friday, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai actor went on Twitter and said that the problem with The Legend of Maula Jatt is between distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla and Cinepax and Nueplex officials.

Jibran said that instead of raising the price to Rs1,200 or more, it should have been lowered to Rs800 so that sales would “go through the roof.”

“By raising the price of tickets, they will only lose people who buy them again. It’s a lack of vision. Straightforward. “This will do a lot of damage to the film’s reputation and take away the chance for it to have a record-setting opening day at the box office,” he said.

The actor also said that of the 122 screens in Pakistan, almost 50 of the main multiplex screens have not yet put out a schedule for The Legend of Maula Jatt a day after its release, which he called “the most important trend-setting first day of the film.”

He said that the distributor had made a bad choice and demanded that the problem be fixed as soon as possible. If it wasn’t, he said, we would be the only ones to blame for the “underperformance” of “probably the best film Pakistan has ever made.”

At the moment, the movie is being shown at Cue, Chalo, Gulistan, Shabistan, Prince, and Universal cinemas in Lahore. It will be shown at the Opera and Prince cinemas in Gujranwala, the Universal and Dreamland cinemas in Multan, the Opera and Parwana cinemas in Sialkot, the Centaurus Cineplex in Islamabad, the Faisal Cinemas in Gujrat, the IMGC Multiplex in Sargodha, and Mandi Bahauddin. It is also only being shown at Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Arena Cinema (@thearenabt)

The Arena Cinemas in Karachi posted an apology on their Instagram account on Friday. They said that the distributors were to blame for the delay. “We’re sorry for the trouble this might cause our customers if the price of tickets to The Legend of Maula jatt goes up. The problem comes from the people who sell the movie.”

They told their followers that they would get back to everyone soon with “good news” after the distributor and theatre talked about it.

In the movie, Fawad Khan plays Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi plays Noori Natt, Humaima Mallick plays Daaro Nattni, Mahira Khan plays Mukkho Jatti, Gohar Rasheed plays Maakha Natt, Ali Azmat plays Gogi, and Faris Shafi plays Mooda.

