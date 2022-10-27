The Legend of Maula Jatt cast wowed the audience in Lahore
The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Faris Shafi...
Films by Humayun Saeed and Nabeel Qureshi have performed well in the past, with Humayun Saeed’s films also performing well internationally. But then came Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also starred Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick. People in the industry were excited about the movie and predicted significant box office success for it.
The Legend of Maula Jatt has achieved success by becoming the first movie to gross over $100 million. Despite any obstacles from nearby theatres, the movie succeeded. In around two weeks, it has surpassed the lifetime box office revenue of numerous films. The achievement was announced on Bilal Lashari’s social media.
Despite the Diwali holiday, the movie broke another another record by outperforming Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu in the international box office. Indian analyst Komal Nahta confirmed via his Twitter and tweeted.
This is significant coming from a Pakistani movie, and Bilal Lashari’s success proves that content is ultimately king.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.