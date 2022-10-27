Recently, Pakistani cinema has had a resurgence, yet few of our films have achieved lasting economic success.

Only via commercial success will our industry be able to expand and will more people be inspired to become producers and create movies in Pakistan.

Films by Humayun Saeed and Nabeel Qureshi have performed well in the past, with Humayun Saeed’s films also performing well internationally. But then came Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also starred Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick. People in the industry were excited about the movie and predicted significant box office success for it.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has achieved success by becoming the first movie to gross over $100 million. Despite any obstacles from nearby theatres, the movie succeeded. In around two weeks, it has surpassed the lifetime box office revenue of numerous films. The achievement was announced on Bilal Lashari’s social media.

Despite the Diwali holiday, the movie broke another another record by outperforming Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu in the international box office. Indian analyst Komal Nahta confirmed via his Twitter and tweeted.

This is significant coming from a Pakistani movie, and Bilal Lashari’s success proves that content is ultimately king.

