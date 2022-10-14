Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The Legend of Maula Jatt” world premiere in Lahore makes round on internet

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” world premiere in Lahore makes round on internet

Articles
Advertisement
“The Legend of Maula Jatt” world premiere in Lahore makes round on internet

The Legend of Maula Jatt” world premiere in Lahore

Advertisement
  • “The Legend of Maula Jatt” had its world premiere in Lahore yesterday.
  • The public adored the film, and critics are complimenting the plot in light of the old Maula Jatt.
  • Some viewers thought the film could have been stronger, but they were in the minority.
Advertisement

 

The film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” had its world premiere in Lahore yesterday. The star-studded cast proudly presented their long-awaited final product. The film has also been launched today, and it is expected to draw enormous audiences. In a similar vein, members of the public are providing their own instant, enthusiastic reviews.

The widely distributed film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is said to be off to a good start at theatres around the world. The cast members of the film were overjoyed to see that their hard work was being recognized by audiences and critics alike.

The public adored the film, and critics are complimenting the plot in light of the old Maula Jatt’s status as a cult classic, but viewers have figured out that the film isn’t a copy of the original. Despite the fact that there were a few people who didn’t enjoy the film, many others thought it was great and called it an enjoyable cinematic experience. A supporter wrote, “My appeal to whoever is seeking for reviews is to please watch the movie without being influenced by reviews.” Being able to do something without someone prodding you to do it is invaluable. WATCH IT!” Another added, “THE CULT OF MAULA JATT! What I think about the momentous occasion at which “MaulaJatt,” a prolific cinematic cult that many of us grew up with and fell in love with, will be available to a new generation of spectators. Some viewers thought the film could have been stronger, but they were in the minority.

Film The Legend of Maula Jatt Public Reaction

Film The Legend of Maula Jatt Public Reaction

Advertisement

 

The film doesn’t feel right in the context of Punjabi mediaeval culture,” tweeted one user. The idea of gladiators and coliseums is unknown to India and Pakistan, so they borrowed it from the Romans. A Punjabi character, not a Roman gladiator, was intended for Maula Jatt, but the producer apparently forgot. “it’s the half film till now and I haven’t been able to understand the story yet,” tweeted one viewer.

Also Read

Netizens criticizes Babar Azam for his acting in advertisement
Netizens criticizes Babar Azam for his acting in advertisement

Babar Azam's video for an ad has been getting a lot of...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks feature on Dolly Parton's rock album
Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks feature on Dolly Parton's rock album
Eman Suleman shares bold pictures from her trip
Eman Suleman shares bold pictures from her trip
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
Mia Goth claims
Mia Goth claims "MaXXXine" is the best script in the "X" Trilogy
Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi and Paul Feig collaborate on the horror adaptation
Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi and Paul Feig collaborate on the horror adaptation
Billie Eilish asks for restraining order over alleged break in
Billie Eilish asks for restraining order over alleged break in
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story