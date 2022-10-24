Tich Button: Powerful Trailer, Fascinating Plot

The multi-starrer “Tich Button” cast confirmed the movie’s release date earlier this year

The release date was announced on Eid by the complete cast, which also included Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Sonya Hussyn, and Feroze Khan

New cast member posters were published on Instagram by the producer Urwa Hocane

The chatter suggested that “Tich Button” will be released on October 28th, 2022, but with the release date so close by, we were left wondering why there hadn’t been any promotional activities for the movie like there had been for all the others.

Furthermore, the movie’s announcement of an unconventional, non-holiday release date was well received. The producers were also confident in the movie’s plot and reception after its teaser generated a lot of buzz among the public, thus it was anticipated that “Tich Button” would do well at the box office whether it was released during the holiday season or not.

The good news is that we now have a new release date for “Tich Button” instead of the original 28th of October, which was pushed back. Along with the premiere of the movie’s theatrical trailer today, the announcement was made.

The Plot and the Trailer

The recently released teaser depicts the main cast in a love triangle. Sonya and Farhan look to be a pair in the first half, but the gradient changes in the second, when we can detect a strong equation between Sonya and Feroze and Farhan and Iman Aly.

Farhan Saeed is of Indian descent and has a crush on Sonya Hussyn, who is also of Indian descent. Iman Aly, on the other hand, comes across as a contemporary, fearless, and unapologetic young woman living her life on her own terms in Turkey. Feroze Khan appears to be doing well abroad as well and has a crush on Iman, but when the two travel back to Pakistan, things turn sour.

The trailer offers a really captivating narrative with a fantastic speed, stunning backdrops, and attention-grabbing scenarios. The audience is undoubtedly enthused about the upcoming release of the movie on November 11 and wants more after watching this intense trailer.

The film “Tich Button,” which was directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, was made by Urwa Hocane and Muhammad Jerjees Seja for ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Shooting Star Studio. Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly, Sonya Hussyn, and Feroze Khan are among the movie’s many A-list actors. Since it was first announced, “Tich Button” has undoubtedly attracted a large audience. This is largely due to Farhan Saeed’s compelling performance in the Hum TV drama Suno Chanda and the fact that the movie would be the lovely Iman Aly’s return to the big screen.

Originally scheduled for release more than two years ago, “Tich Button” was postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak to a time when everything would return to normal. The movie was originally planned for an Eid release in 2020, but filming just began in 2019. The only thing we know about “Tich Button” is its teaser, despite the fact that the world has returned to its new normal and movies are being released left, right, and centre. But now that the trailer has been released and the movie’s release date has been set for November 11, only positive things can be predicted for “Tich Button.”

The choice to delay the release of “Tich Button” seems like a wise one overall, especially given the present success of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at the box office, which isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. A non-holiday release might not have any impact on the movie’s business at all, especially with the powerful trailer that Tich Button has released. Best wishes go out to the Tich Button crew with their imminent release.

Here’s the theatrical trailer: