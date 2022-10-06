Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ulus Gokcek and Mareeha Safdar reunite, sharing special moments

Ulus Gokcek and Mareeha Safdar reunite, sharing special moments

Articles
Advertisement
Ulus Gokcek and Mareeha Safdar reunite, sharing special moments

Ulus Gokcek and Mareeha Safdar reunite, sharing special moments

Advertisement

Tamasha, an ARY reality program, saw actor and model Mareeha Safdar finish in second place. After 43 days in the Tamasha home, the stunning model took a flight to Turkey to spend time with her spouse Ulas Gokcek.

She shared precious moments with the man of her dreams on her Instagram stories.

Mareeha’s husband Ulas Gokcek just posted images from their wedding. Ulas appears respectable in a tuxedo while Safdar is dressed tastefully in pistachio green. They got married a year ago.

Also Read

Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral
Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral

Mareeha rose to stardom thanks to the reality show Tamasha. She chose...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hira Mani faces criticism for her bold photo shoot
Hira Mani faces criticism for her bold photo shoot
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Syeda Aliza Sultan becomes a social media sensation
Syeda Aliza Sultan becomes a social media sensation
US distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories to release Pakistani film Joyland
US distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories to release Pakistani film Joyland
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story