Ulus Gokcek and Mareeha Safdar reunite, sharing special moments

Tamasha, an ARY reality program, saw actor and model Mareeha Safdar finish in second place. After 43 days in the Tamasha home, the stunning model took a flight to Turkey to spend time with her spouse Ulas Gokcek.

She shared precious moments with the man of her dreams on her Instagram stories.

Mareeha’s husband Ulas Gokcek just posted images from their wedding. Ulas appears respectable in a tuxedo while Safdar is dressed tastefully in pistachio green. They got married a year ago.

Also Read Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral Mareeha rose to stardom thanks to the reality show Tamasha. She chose...