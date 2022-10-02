Umer Sharif’s 1st death anniversary wife appealed for prayers

Mohammad Sharif is a well-known Pakistani comedian, director, producer, actor, and TV personality who goes by the stage name Umer Sharif. Umer Sharif was born into a family that spoke Urdu, and he grew up in Liaquatababd, Karachi. Umer Sharif began his career on stage when he was 19 years old. In 1989, Bakra Qiston Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai were two of Umer Sharif’s most popular comedy shows. Then, in 2009, Umer Sharif began his career on television. He was the host of The Sharif Show, a late-night show on Geo TV. In it, he talked to a lot of actors, musicians, and people in the media. Also, this famous person was a guest judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, an Indian stand-up comedy show.

Umer Sharif has also won a lot of awards because of how hard he has worked. Nigar Awards were given to Umer Sharif. Umer Sharif was the only actor to be given four Nigar awards in the same year. Sharif also got the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

On September 10, 2021, a well-known Pakistani host and journalist named Waseem Badami posted a video of Sharif on the social media site Instagram. In the video, he asked Pakistan’s Prime Minister at the time, Imran Khan, to help Umer Sharif get cancer treatment. As soon as the video went viral, Daler Mehndi, an Indian singer, also asked Imran Khan to help Sharif. On September 11, 2021, the government set up a panel to decide if Umer Sharif should be sent abroad for medical care. On September 16, 2022, he was given a visa to go to the United States for medical care. But none of the government’s efforts paid off. The dawn of October 2, 2021, brought the sad news that Umer Sharif, the heart of Pakistan, the comedy king of Pakistan, the legend, was no longer with us.

A year went by, and many memories of the bright star of Pakistan came to mind. Zareen Ghazal, who was married to Umer Sharif, asked everyone to remember their legendary star in this important year, which is the anniversary of Umer Sharif’s death.

