Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane Gives Statement About Divorce

Urwa Hocane Gives Statement About Divorce

Articles
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane Gives Statement About Divorce

Urwa Gives Statement About Divorce

Advertisement
  • Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane Parted their ways
  • Their fans still awaits for the news of Miracle
  • People raise their hopes after seeing together for their recent film promotions
Advertisement

Urwa Hocane and Farhan’s saeed have been in the air on social media platforms for quiet a time because its always been a concern for their fans about their actual marital status. Despite of their announcement as an individuals, fans ask question about their relationship. Recently, farhan and urwa was seen together  for their movie promotion for tich button.

Well, urwa has recently spoken about their life in the talk talk for express news. She futher stated that “There should be no curiosity in public, no matter what happens, we both have immense respect for each other, on question that everything looks okay between the two”. The both the individual needs the privacy for their concerns.

Both the parties have announced multiple time that both have parted their way and respecting each other privacy.

Also Read

Urwa Hocane portrays the story of Lady Diana in her next show
Urwa Hocane portrays the story of Lady Diana in her next show

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cricketers spotted at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nikkah event
Cricketers spotted at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nikkah event
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Shaheen Shah Afridi nikkah videos with Shahid Afridi’s daughter
Shaheen Shah Afridi nikkah videos with Shahid Afridi’s daughter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story