Urwa Hocane Gives Statement About Divorce

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane Parted their ways

Their fans still awaits for the news of Miracle

People raise their hopes after seeing together for their recent film promotions

Advertisement

Urwa Hocane and Farhan’s saeed have been in the air on social media platforms for quiet a time because its always been a concern for their fans about their actual marital status. Despite of their announcement as an individuals, fans ask question about their relationship. Recently, farhan and urwa was seen together for their movie promotion for tich button.

Well, urwa has recently spoken about their life in the talk talk for express news. She futher stated that “There should be no curiosity in public, no matter what happens, we both have immense respect for each other, on question that everything looks okay between the two”. The both the individual needs the privacy for their concerns.

Both the parties have announced multiple time that both have parted their way and respecting each other privacy.

Also Read Urwa Hocane portrays the story of Lady Diana in her next show Gorgeous Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is all set to appear in a...