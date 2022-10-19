Advertisement
Usama Khan enjoys dinner date with co-star Saniya Shamshad

Usama Khan enjoys dinner date with co-star Saniya Shamshad

Usama Khan enjoys dinner date with co-star Saniya Shamshad

Usama Khan enjoys dinner date with co-star Saniya Shamshad

Usama Khan shared a fun video and pictures of their dinner date together at a restaurant. They enjoyed an unfilled night out together. They were seen having Sushi and as the winters are around the corner so they also ordered soup from the menu. The duo had some major fun and videos from the time are proof.

Actors Usama Khan and Saniya, who is currently playing a couple in Siyani, are rumoured to be dating in real life too. After an interview earlier where the two made an appearance together on public demand, the rumour mills were triggered again and Khan broke the silence on the matter once and for all.

Eariler, Saniya Shamshad has celeberated her birthday along with her closed showbiz friends Sidra Batool & Nimra Khan.

