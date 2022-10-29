Advertisement
Edition: English
Ushna Shah expresses her affection for beau Hamza Amin

Ushna Shah expresses her affection for beau Hamza Amin

  • Ushna Shah, a multifaceted and skilled actress working in the Hindi film industry, is raising the bar for romantic couples
  • Recently, the star of Bashar Momin discussed her romantic relationships
  • She didn’t hold back from giving her millions of fans and followers a glance into the lavish lifestyle that she leads
PDA-filled photos of Shah and her boyfriend Hamza Amin have been making the rounds on the internet, where they have garnered thousands of likes and comments from the diva’s devoted followers.

The latest thoughtful act that the actress from Ru Baru Ishq Tha performed for her beau has delightedly spoiled internet users. Those who are romantically invested have expressed their gratitude and love for the couple.

Shah uploaded an image to the story section of Instagram, and it immediately caused widespread chaos across the internet.

The actress from Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein made a henna tattoo of the couple’s initial names on Amin’s palm. She also wrote the phrase “mine” a bunch of times and then added a heart emoticon after each instance.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

