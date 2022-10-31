Ushna Shah raises an intriguing question

Ushna shah asked a humorous question

She thinks domestic help reacts to both genders differently

She received multiple validations.

Advertisement

The actor Ushna Shah asked her Twitter followers an intriguing question about the local housekeepers. As she claimed that housekeeper works more effectively when the task given by the males of family.

The Habs diva tweeted a “really honest question” to Pakistani ladies on Thursday, in her words. Do you notice that domestic help reacts to men and women differently? In my experience, if a “Sahab” assigns a work, it is finished more promptly and timely as compare to the women of the house.

She received multiple validation from all around the globe that does not only happening in Pakistan but all around the world. This has been practiced since long time ago.

I have a very genuine question for other women in Pakistan.

Advertisement — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 27, 2022

Also Read Ushna Shah dazzles in recent wedding pictures Ushna Shah is a Pakistani television and cinema actress who is incredibly...