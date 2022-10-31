Advertisement
Ushna Shah raises an intriguing question

  • Ushna shah asked a humorous question
  • She thinks domestic help reacts to both genders differently
  • She received multiple validations.
The actor Ushna Shah asked her Twitter followers an intriguing question about the local housekeepers. As she claimed  that housekeeper works more effectively when the task given by the males of family.

The Habs diva tweeted a “really honest question” to Pakistani ladies on Thursday, in her words. Do you notice that domestic help reacts to men and women differently? In my experience, if a “Sahab” assigns a work, it is finished more promptly and timely as compare to the women of the house.

She received multiple validation from all around the globe that does not only happening in Pakistan but all around  the world. This has been practiced since long time ago.

