Ushna Shah raises an intriguing question

The actor Ushna Shah asked her Twitter followers an intriguing question about the local housekeepers. As she claimed that housekeeper works more effectively when the task given by the males of family.
The Habs diva tweeted a “really honest question” to Pakistani ladies on Thursday, in her words. Do you notice that domestic help reacts to men and women differently? In my experience, if a “Sahab” assigns a work, it is finished more promptly and timely as compare to the women of the house.
She received multiple validation from all around the globe that does not only happening in Pakistan but all around the world. This has been practiced since long time ago.
I have a very genuine question for other women in Pakistan.Do you find that house-help responds differently to men then women? In my experience, I’ve noticed that if a “sahab” gives a task, is it completed quickly & more efficiently.Advertisement
— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 27, 2022
