Vaneza Ahmed, the famous doppelganger of Ayeza Khan

Pakistani supermodel Vaneza Ahmed called actress Ayeza Khan as her Recently, Vaneza Ahmed and actor Adeel Hussain participated in a private TV program in which both of them were asked about the growing trend of social media nowadays and the race of followers.

Wini Ahmed immediately replied you think we are people who take pictures with distorted lips and mouths, get ready, post what you are eating, what you are drinking, and what you are doing on social media. This cannot happen to us either.

Model and actress Vaneza Ahmed spoke. Yesterday I saw that a Pakistani actress had 12 million followers, on which the host Nauman Ejaz immediately said that she is Ayeza Khan Sahiba. Vaneza said I thought, let’s go to her page and see that she What is the achievement of the actress, there were only pictures on the account of this actress. She said, “I don’t even know how many followers I have. My sister also made my account and my niece shares my pictures.

Sometimes she only shares verses or sayings. Remember that actress Ayeza Khan is the most followed artist in the Pakistani showbiz industry on Instagram with 12.3 million followers.

