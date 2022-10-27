What Keeps Tara Mahmood Single?

Tara Mahmood is a superb actor who frequently appears in Pakistani plays

She is the daughter of Shafqat Mahmood, a former federal minister for education

Tara’s life has been incredibly intriguing. She moved to America to pursue higher education and ultimately worked there in business

After returning, she became interested in acting and has since worked on numerous significant productions.

Tara has been in well-known plays like Suno Chanda and Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai.

However, Tara Mahmood hasn’t wed and is still single. She has admitted that she has always been a strong independent woman and has never felt the need for a partner to make her complete. Tara has also had a very successful career and has worked in both theatre and dramas.

During her appearance on Good Morning Pakistan, Tara was questioned about her single status. She claimed that because she was constantly preoccupied with her profession and did not want to give attention to anything else, she had never been married. She will, however, now give marriage some thought because she has reached a point in her profession and because Tara believes that marriage should only take place when a person is ready and has a genuine desire for it.