Yashma Gill is the epitome of winter fashion in leather pants

Yashma Gill has been actively promoting herself, and the most recent images that have surfaced online only serve to highlight how well she has been doing so a recent Instagram post is proof that she continues to wow the fashion police with her wardrobe choices. Yashma looked super trendy in a rib-nit shirt and faux leather pants for a day out. She shared a bunch of pictures of herself wearing the stylish ensemble, and we are completely smitten. She was dressed in a white top and imitation black leather.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Advertisement

She chose white block heels to give a splash of color to her ensemble. The diva completed her look with black sunglasses. The actress is accessorized with a black sling purse. Her makeup was flawless, with a dewy base, tonnes of mascara, blush, and a smidgeon of pink lipstick.

We are always wowed by the stunning diva’s fashionable choices. She’s worn simple yet gorgeous denim combinations before, and you can too.

[embedposts slug= “aiza-awan-looks-drop-dead-gorgeous-in-her-vacation-snaps/”]