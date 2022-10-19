Advertisement
Yashma Gill's birthday makes a way for the queen of sass

Yashma Gill’s birthday makes a way for the queen of sass

Yashma Gill’s birthday makes a way for the queen of sass

Yashma Gill’s birthday makes a way for the queen of sass

  • Yashma celebrated her birthday with her close friends.
  • Hania Aamir also came by to wish Yashma a happy birthday.
  • she shares an amazing bond with Hania.
Yashma Gill undoubtedly has garnered popularity and a huge fan following. She often shared some insights into her life through her social media. She is also considered an icon in fashion by many for the bold looks she serves on the red carpet.

Taking to her Instagram she celebrated her birthday with her close friends and shared a series of pictures and videos on her stories from her big day. Also, she shares an amazing bond with Hania, and after the celebration actress was super happy and thankful to her for an amazing surprise.

Tap to watch the beautiful celebrations,

Hania Aamir also came by to wish Yashma a happy birthday and bring her some beautiful balloons. As it is well known that Yashma Gill loves animals and works to save and rehabilitate them, her cat was also at the party and had fun with the birthday balloons.

Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips
Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips

Shaista Lodhi is a Pakistani TV host, actress, and dermatologist. She also...

