Yasir Hussain alerts his followers of “exciting news”

  • Yasir Hussain, a star of Lollywood, is in the news for the thrilling information he shared with his many admirers and followers
  • After Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, Mr. Thor Pakistan will now be ready for auditions in Karachi, according to the VJ-turned-actor

The well-known actor from Baandi was overjoyed to inform prospective actors and theatre professionals of the good news.

Hussain added that the “winner will be given the opportunity to work in an international web series” in addition to the exciting news.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Hussain has lately been in Parde Mein Rehne Do and Badshah Begum, and he will soon be featured in Half Fry, Peace of Heart, and Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.

Yasir Hussain praises the cast and crew of Maula Jatt
Yasir Hussain praises the cast and crew of Maula Jatt

Hussain wrote on Instagram, "Everything is great, from Nasir Adeeb sahab. Yasir...

