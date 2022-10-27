Yasir Hussain alerts his followers of “exciting news”

Yasir Hussain, a star of Lollywood, is in the news for the thrilling information he shared with his many admirers and followers

After Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, Mr. Thor Pakistan will now be ready for auditions in Karachi, according to the VJ-turned-actor

The well-known actor from Baandi was overjoyed to inform prospective actors and theatre professionals of the good news.

Hussain added that the “winner will be given the opportunity to work in an international web series” in addition to the exciting news.

Hussain has lately been in Parde Mein Rehne Do and Badshah Begum, and he will soon be featured in Half Fry, Peace of Heart, and Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.