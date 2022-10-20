Yasir Hussain praises the cast and crew of Maula Jatt

Hussain wrote on Instagram, “Everything is great, from Nasir Adeeb sahab.

Yasir Hussain is the latest star to praise The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The actor who played Badshah Begum said it was “the best thing.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a hit among our famous people. Yasir Hussain is the latest star to praise The Legend of Maula Jatt by Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat. Adnan Siddiqui, Amar Khan, and other stars have already said good things about it. The actor who played Badshah Begum said it was “the best thing to happen to Pakistan” since the World Cup in 1992.

On Thursday, Hussain wrote on Instagram, “Everything is great, from Nasir Adeeb sahab’s writing to Bilal Lashari’s direction to Ammara Hikmat’s production. You won’t want to get out of your seat or even look at your phone the whole time. Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi were the best supporting actors. Babar Ali and Resham were so real on screen.

Then he started complimenting the Natts—Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Nayyer Ijaz, and Shafqat Cheema—on how they played their roles.

“Fear was paired with hatred, and Mahira Khan gets a shoutout because she is the only one who can be Maula’s hero. Last is Fawad Khan, whose role as Maula I loved. As a theatre actor, I can say without a doubt that Maula was the movie’s hardest character to play. First, the character has a lot of different sides, and second, after Sultan Rahi sahab, it was hard to see anyone else as a Maula. But as of now, Fawad Khan is our Maula Jatt, and that’s what makes the movie a success,” he wrote.

Hussain also said that if The Legend of Maula Jatt had a mistake, it would be that all theatres didn’t show it. “This movie doesn’t need anyone’s help. Instead, people need to go to the movies and see it,” he said.

The movie came out in more than 500 theatres in 25 countries around the world. On Tuesday, Maula Jatt was the most popular movie in the UAE, Canada, and Australia. The big-budget movie made Rs509 million (US$2.3 million) in its first weekend.

