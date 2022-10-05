Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zarnish Khan showed her swag in bridal photo-shoot

Zarnish Khan showed her swag in bridal photo-shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Zarnish Khan showed her swag in bridal photo-shoot

Zarnish Khan showed her swag in bridal photo-shoot

Advertisement

Zarnish Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing one and more photo of herself. You must have seen Zarnish in many looks, sometimes in gym look, sometimes in eastern look, and sometimes in western look, but you have hardly seen the actress in the look that Zarnish recently shared photos on her on Instagram.

In these latest pictures, Zarnish is seen in the bride’s dress. The actress is wearing a red lehenga with golden colored work on it. Zarnish accessorized with dull gold-colored bangles in her hands. The most interesting thing is that in the bridal photo shoot, Zarnish is not blushing like a bride, but is seen in full swag. The actress has shared her 8 photos on social media and in every photo, she is seen giving different poses. This look of the actress is very much liked by her fans.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Advertisement

Khan has been working as an actress for nine years. During that time, she has been in a number of hit TV shows and been praised for her great work.

Also Read

Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel
Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Zarnish Khan's latest reel video is getting a lot of attention on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'You' season 4 part 1 trailer reverses Joe Goldberg
'You' season 4 part 1 trailer reverses Joe Goldberg
Shabana Azmi wish Farah Khan on birthday with BTS pic from sets
Shabana Azmi wish Farah Khan on birthday with BTS pic from sets
Taylor Swift is practicing for The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is practicing for The Eras Tour
Urvashi Rautela mom shares pic of hospital where Rishabh is admit
Urvashi Rautela mom shares pic of hospital where Rishabh is admit
Jeremy Renner is doing good, says Colin Farrell
Jeremy Renner is doing good, says Colin Farrell
Sajal Aly says her new serial will resurrect old school dramas
Sajal Aly says her new serial will resurrect old school dramas
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story