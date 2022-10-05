Zarnish Khan showed her swag in bridal photo-shoot

Zarnish Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing one and more photo of herself. You must have seen Zarnish in many looks, sometimes in gym look, sometimes in eastern look, and sometimes in western look, but you have hardly seen the actress in the look that Zarnish recently shared photos on her on Instagram.

In these latest pictures, Zarnish is seen in the bride’s dress. The actress is wearing a red lehenga with golden colored work on it. Zarnish accessorized with dull gold-colored bangles in her hands. The most interesting thing is that in the bridal photo shoot, Zarnish is not blushing like a bride, but is seen in full swag. The actress has shared her 8 photos on social media and in every photo, she is seen giving different poses. This look of the actress is very much liked by her fans.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan) Advertisement