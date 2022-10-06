Zubab Rana looks beautiful in purple

Zubab Rana, an actor, posted her new photos on the social media app Instagram, and they are getting a lot of attention.

In the pictures that went viral, Zubab Rana was wearing a purple dress. She gave hints about what would happen to her character Shazma in the hit TV show “Woh Pagal Si” by saying that her heart would break and everyone would be so happy.

Zubab Rana plays the part of Shazma. She marries Ahsan Hayat for money, but she doesn’t like her stepdaughters. Even though she is married, she is still seeing her lover, Wahaj (Omer Shehzad).

Sara is the second daughter of the Ahsan Hayat. Hira Khan plays Sara. She has a very strong attachment to her father. She is spoiled, rich, and has a lot to say.

In the most recent episode, Shazma’s plans were found out, and her partner in crime, Wahaj, lied to her. Shazma walks up to Wahaj with a knife, and he points his gun at her in response. In the fight that follows, Shazma accidentally kills him with her gun.

