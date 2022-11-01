Abdullah Qureshi Performs Umrah After Leaving Industry

Abdullah Qureshi just revealed that he is retiring from his music profession because circumstances have changed.

Abdullah Qureshi is a vocalist, or more appropriately, he used to be a singer. He has experienced both acclaim and controversy during his career. He was well-liked for his lovely voice and the music he produced, but he also found himself in hot water after his messages to random ladies were exposed in a social media expose that followed Noor Mukaddam’s passing. Since then, Abdullah Qureshi has kept a low profile and has only been spotted at specific venues where he played.

Abdullah Qureshi is married to Sadia Subhan and the couple is parents to a cute baby girl.

Abdullah Qureshi just revealed that he is retiring from his music profession because circumstances have changed. According to him, he made this choice because of his growing religious affinities. Abdullah Qureshi will still work on projects that do not conflict with his views, but he won’t be focusing solely on music as he once did.

He is currently travelling to Saudi Arabia to conduct the Umrah. Abdullah uploaded some photos from their journey while they were in Makkah with his wife Sadiya Subhan. His first Umrah journey after leaving the music business.

