Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Abdullah Qureshi Performs Umrah After Leaving Industry

Abdullah Qureshi Performs Umrah After Leaving Industry

Articles
Advertisement
Abdullah Qureshi Performs Umrah After Leaving Industry

Abdullah Qureshi just revealed that he is retiring from his music profession because circumstances have changed.

Advertisement
  • Abdullah Qureshi is a vocalist, or more appropriately, he used to be a singer.
  • Abdullah Qureshi is married to Sadia Subhan and the couple is parents to a cute baby girl.
  • Abdullah Qureshi just revealed that he is retiring from his music profession because circumstances have changed.
Advertisement

Abdullah Qureshi is a vocalist, or more appropriately, he used to be a singer. He has experienced both acclaim and controversy during his career. He was well-liked for his lovely voice and the music he produced, but he also found himself in hot water after his messages to random ladies were exposed in a social media expose that followed Noor Mukaddam’s passing. Since then, Abdullah Qureshi has kept a low profile and has only been spotted at specific venues where he played.

 

Abdullah Qureshi is married to Sadia Subhan and the couple is parents to a cute baby girl.

Abdullah Qureshi just revealed that he is retiring from his music profession because circumstances have changed. According to him, he made this choice because of his growing religious affinities. Abdullah Qureshi will still work on projects that do not conflict with his views, but he won’t be focusing solely on music as he once did.

Advertisement

He is currently travelling to Saudi Arabia to conduct the Umrah. Abdullah uploaded some photos from their journey while they were in Makkah with his wife Sadiya Subhan. His first Umrah journey after leaving the music business.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Sarah Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Anoushey Ashraf flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Anoushey Ashraf flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Watch: Nauman Ijaz's new video wins over internet
Watch: Nauman Ijaz's new video wins over internet
Rimha Ahmed stuns fans with her latest pictures
Rimha Ahmed stuns fans with her latest pictures
Moomal Khalid delights fans with her latest pictures
Moomal Khalid delights fans with her latest pictures
Ushna Shah is not happy with Aiman Khan's zoo day with family
Ushna Shah is not happy with Aiman Khan's zoo day with family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story