Actor Michele Morrone Wants To Date Her, Meera Reveals 365 Days

The actress has worked on a variety of projects, including contentious Bollywood movies, marriage reality shows, and even a big fuss about her husband. However, Meera continues to be a hot topic of conversation and remains popular.

Meera Jee took Michele Morrone’s name when she was asked to mention a few names. She disclosed that the star had messaged her directly on Instagram to express his desire to date her.

ichele Morrone is an Italian actor, model, and singer who became well-known for his Netflix film 365 Days. The movie, which has an 18+ rating, spent many days at the top of the Netflix charts in Pakistan.

