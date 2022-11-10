Actress Saba Qamar will play a politician in an upcmoning lead role

Though legendary Lollywood actress Saba Qamar has accomplished a lot in her life, her bucket list is still unfulfilled

One of her greatest dreams came true: she got to play the part of a headstrong female politician

The Baaghi diva was enlisted for a web series with political overtones in which Qamar will play a crucial role

The diva herself earlier verified the news with her dazzling and astounding Instagram photos.

In her latest film, Mandi, the Kamli actor will play a stateswoman by the name of Uzma. Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ainy Jaffri, and Shayan Khan are also present in Mandi. The A-list celebrities have acknowledged the web series is in production without divulging any specifics.

Internet users and commentators have speculated that Qamar’s persona is modelled after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s political career. However, no one associated with the impending project has provided a confirmation.

Qamar recently stated in an interview that she wanted to play well-known Pakistani leaders. The Thakan actress said, “Politicians are no less than actors. So, I do think it’s relatable. I am excited about essaying a politician because their lives have so many layers. They are a different person when engaging with the public, different when they are home with their families, and different when they are with their peers. It’s fascinating.”

Regarding his professional endeavours, Qamar most recently appeared in the films Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, and Fraud.

