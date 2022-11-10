Advertisement
Actress Saba Qamar will play a politician in an upcmoning lead role

Actress Saba Qamar will play a politician in an upcmoning lead role

Actress Saba Qamar will play a politician in an upcmoning lead role

Saba Qamar shares a powerful quote about love

  • Though legendary Lollywood actress Saba Qamar has accomplished a lot in her life, her bucket list is still unfulfilled
  • One of her greatest dreams came true: she got to play the part of a headstrong female politician
  • The Baaghi diva was enlisted for a web series with political overtones in which Qamar will play a crucial role
The diva herself earlier verified the news with her dazzling and astounding Instagram photos.

In her latest film, Mandi, the Kamli actor will play a stateswoman by the name of Uzma. Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ainy Jaffri, and Shayan Khan are also present in Mandi. The A-list celebrities have acknowledged the web series is in production without divulging any specifics.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Internet users and commentators have speculated that Qamar’s persona is modelled after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s political career. However, no one associated with the impending project has provided a confirmation.

Qamar recently stated in an interview that she wanted to play well-known Pakistani leaders. The Thakan actress said, “Politicians are no less than actors. So, I do think it’s relatable. I am excited about essaying a politician because their lives have so many layers. They are a different person when engaging with the public, different when they are home with their families, and different when they are with their peers. It’s fascinating.”

Regarding his professional endeavours, Qamar most recently appeared in the films Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, and Fraud.

