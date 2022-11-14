Ahsan Khan posted his fun reel for WC’22

Watch: Ahsan Khan wins hearts with latest video
Ahsan Khan wins hearts with his latest video. The viral video is...
Ahsan is a multi-talented Pakistani actor, model, and host who is the part of the Showbiz industry for a long time.The Mausam actor and his sons won hearts on Instagram by making a fun rap video with their big guns.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.
He has 861K followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.
He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Duniya Dari, Khuwab Nagar, Barson Baad, Saat Sur Rishton Kai, Takkay Ki Ayegi Barat, and many more.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.