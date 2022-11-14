Ahsan Khan posted his fun reel for WC’22

Ahsan Khan is very sustainable asset to Pakistani industry.

Ahsan Khan has shown his talents in multiple mediums as Drama, Film

Khan posted funny reel about which team he is gonna support in WC’22 because his statement gone viral of “British-Asain Actor”

Advertisement

Ahsan is a multi-talented Pakistani actor, model, and host who is the part of the Showbiz industry for a long time.The Mausam actor and his sons won hearts on Instagram by making a fun rap video with their big guns.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

He has 861K followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Duniya Dari, Khuwab Nagar, Barson Baad, Saat Sur Rishton Kai, Takkay Ki Ayegi Barat, and many more.

Also Read Watch: Ahsan Khan wins hearts with latest video Ahsan Khan wins hearts with his latest video. The viral video is...