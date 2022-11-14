Advertisement
date 2022-11-14
Ahsan Khan posted his fun reel for WC’22

Ahsan Khan posted his fun reel for WC’22

  • Ahsan Khan is very sustainable asset to Pakistani industry.
  • Ahsan Khan has shown his talents in multiple mediums as Drama, Film
  • Khan posted funny reel about which team he is gonna support in WC’22 because his statement gone viral of “British-Asain Actor”
Ahsan is a multi-talented Pakistani actor, model, and host who is the part of the Showbiz industry for a long time.The Mausam actor and his sons won hearts on Instagram by making a fun rap video with their big guns.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

He has 861K followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Duniya Dari, Khuwab Nagar, Barson Baad, Saat Sur Rishton Kai, Takkay Ki Ayegi Barat, and many more.

